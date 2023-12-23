Colorado Supreme Court Ruling: Trump Ineligible to Run in 2024

Summary: The Colorado Supreme Court made a historic ruling stating that former President Donald Trump is constitutionally ineligible to run in the 2024 election due to his involvement in the January 6 insurrection. This decision removes Trump from the Republican primary ballot in Colorado, but he has the opportunity to appeal to the US Supreme Court. While this ruling holds Trump accountable for his anti-democratic behavior, he has proven resilient in the face of legal setbacks. The key takeaways include the court affirming that Trump engaged in insurrection and the application of the “insurrectionist ban” to the presidency. The case now moves to the US Supreme Court, which will have the ultimate say. The paused ruling is good news for Trump as he can appeal and potentially have his spot on the ballot preserved. However, legal experts believe this case puts Trump’s campaign in jeopardy and the Supreme Court may be reluctant to hear it.

Trump’s Ineligibility Due to Involvement in Insurrection

The Colorado Supreme Court upheld the trial judge’s conclusions that the January 6 assault on the US Capitol constituted an insurrection and that Trump was involved in it. This ruling clears legal hurdles for Trump’s removal from any ballot. The court also affirmed that Trump’s speech on January 6, where he urged supporters to “fight like hell,” was not protected the First Amendment. The justices wrote that Trump incited violence and lawless actions to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.

Application of the ‘Insurrectionist Ban’ to the Presidency

One key issue the Colorado Supreme Court differed from the trial judge on was whether the “insurrectionist ban” applied to the presidency. Although the 14th Amendment does not explicitly mention the presidency, the court stated that the role of the president is fundamentally an “office” under the United States. This led to their decision to disqualify Trump from running in 2024.

The US Supreme Court’s Role

The case now heads to the US Supreme Court, where the ultimate decision will be made. The timeframe and approach the justices will take remain uncertain. The outcome will have implications for the political calendar, as the GOP primary season is set to begin with the Iowa caucuses in less than a month. The burden falls on Trump to request the US Supreme Court, which has a conservative supermajority, to reinstate his position on the ballot. Legal experts see this case as an extraordinary and unprecedented challenge for the Supreme Court, which may be hesitant to take it up.

Paused Ruling Allows for Trump’s Appeal

The ruling the Colorado Supreme Court includes a provision that if Trump appeals to the US Supreme Court January 4, the decision will be paused. This provides an opportunity for Trump to continue his legal battle and potentially secure his place on the Colorado primary ballot. However, this ruling places Trump’s election campaign in significant legal jeopardy, and the Supreme Court’s decision in this election-altering case remains uncertain.