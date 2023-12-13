Create Personalized Stickers on WhatsApp with AI Support

Ever wanted to add a personal touch to your WhatsApp chats? Well, now you can! WhatsApp, owned Meta, has introduced a new feature that allows users to create their own custom stickers using Artificial Intelligence (AI). This exciting feature aims to enhance the in-app conversation experience for WhatsApp users.

With the help of AI, WhatsApp users can now craft personalized stickers based on text input. All you need to do is simply imagine the sticker, type a description, and the custom AI sticker will be generated in a matter of seconds. This allows users to take their chats to a whole new level of creativity and self-expression.

Although the feature has just been rolled out, currently only sticker descriptions in English are supported. However, WhatsApp is expected to expand language options in the near future to accommodate a wider range of users.

Creating AI-supported stickers on WhatsApp is a breeze. All you have to do is follow these simple steps:

1. Open a chat in WhatsApp.

2. Tap the emoji option on your keyboard and then select the sticker option. For iOS users, you can directly access the sticker option.

3. Tap “Create” to begin the sticker creation process.

4. If prompted, tap “Continue” to proceed.

5. Enter a description for the sticker you want to create.

6. Up to four stickers will be automatically generated based on your description.

7. Tap on a sticker to send it to your chat.

All the new stickers you create will be added to your sticker tray for easy access. You can also mark your favorite stickers selecting the “Add to Favorites” option. It’s important to note that this feature may not be available to all users yet, as it is currently being rolled out in limited countries.

So, let your creativity flow and start creating personalized stickers on WhatsApp today. Spice up your chats with custom AI stickers that truly represent your unique style and personality!