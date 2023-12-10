Transform Your MALM Dresser with Peel-and-Stick Paper

Summary: Discover a simple and mess-free method for updating your MALM dresser from IKEA using peel-and-stick contact paper. With endless design options available, you can easily customize your dresser to match your personal style and interior design.

When it comes to transforming your furniture, many people turn to paint as their go-to method. While paint can give a similar look, it requires more time and effort. Sanding the laminate and using a sealant as a clear finish are crucial steps in ensuring the paint sticks and lasts. Additionally, there is always the risk of chipping over time, especially with repeated contact from drawers.

But what if there was an alternative that didn’t chip, offered endless design possibilities, and was quick and easy to apply? Enter peel-and-stick contact paper. In a TikTok video shared @kristinapeer, a simple method of updating the MALM dresser using contact paper was demonstrated.

Not only does contact paper provide a durable and chip-resistant solution, but it also opens up a world of design choices. Instead of sticking to a single color, you can choose from a wide range of peel-and-stick contact papers and wallpapers. Whether you prefer floral prints, bold stripes, or abstract shapes, there is a design to match your taste and complement your existing color scheme.

This DIY method allows you to easily customize your MALM dresser to reflect your unique style and interior design choices. With peel-and-stick contact paper, you can give your dresser a pop of print and instantly transform it into a statement piece in any room.

Say goodbye to the limitations of paint and embrace the versatility of peel-and-stick contact paper. Give your MALM dresser a new life with this simple and creative DIY project. The possibilities are endless!