Could a Video Game Actor Strike Delay GTA 6?

As negotiations continue between SAG-AFTRA video game actors and major video game companies for a new union contract, the possibility of a video game actor strike looms. However, one gaming executive remains unfazed. Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of GTA 6, is confident that the strike will not impact the highly-anticipated game.

While Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick acknowledges the ongoing negotiations, he expressed optimism that an agreement would be reached soon. He emphasized the company’s value for its talented actors and the importance of maintaining excellent labor relations. Zelnick’s assurance suggests that negotiations are expected to resume next week and that they will turn out favorably for all parties involved.

In the event that negotiations do not go as planned, Zelnick assured investors that they are fully prepared and protected. Although Take-Two would not likely divulge specific contingency plans, the CEO’s statement indicates that the company has measures in place to mitigate any potential impact on GTA 6.

If a strike were to occur, not only Take-Two but other major game companies such as Activision, EA, Insomniac, and WB Games could also face consequences. SAG-AFTRA representatives have previously mentioned several concerns, including protection against AI replacement, pay increases that keep up with inflation, and mandatory breaks and set medics for on-camera performers. A strike would disrupt video game production and could lead to delays in the release of highly-anticipated titles like GTA 6.

Although Zelnick’s confidence in avoiding a strike may hint at the completion of voice performances for the game, it is worth noting that the first trailer for GTA 6 is set to be released in early December. This announcement, coupled with Take-Two’s financial forecasts, suggests that the game may be nearing completion and could potentially be released next year.

In conclusion, while the possibility of a video game actor strike looms, Take-Two Interactive remains optimistic about the outcome of negotiations and is confident that GTA 6 will not be significantly impacted. Fans eagerly await the first glimpse of the game in December and hope for a smooth and timely release.

