Netflix Subscribers May Cancel Their Membership if Prices Increase, Study Finds

Netflix may face membership cancellations if it raises prices on its ad-free tier, according to a study conducted CivicScience. The study found that 39% of Netflix users would “most likely” cancel their subscription if prices were raised, while 31% said they would choose to subscribe to Netflix with ads and 29% planned to stick with the ad-free option. When looking at ad-free users specifically, 35% said they would likely cancel Netflix, 17% would downgrade to the ad-supported tier, and 48% would stay subscribed.

It’s important to note that the study did not provide details on how much of a price increase would trigger cancellations. Wedbush Securities analyst Alicia Reese mentioned that the study did not adequately address the precise price elasticity of Netflix’s users and that a small increase may not lead to mass cancellations. Netflix, being a data-driven company, is likely conducting its own market research on user behavior and tolerance for price increases.

Netflix has been considering price hikes, although no official announcement has been made yet. The streaming service, with more than 238 million global paid subscribers as of June, is reportedly discussing raising prices in several markets globally, starting with the U.S. and Canada. However, an instant 35-39% churn rate would be devastating for Netflix, so any price increase would be carefully analyzed to minimize cancellations.

It’s worth mentioning that the ongoing actors’ strike and competition from other streaming platforms may also impact Netflix’s subscriber numbers. A recent CivicScience study found that 29% of streaming users have difficulty finding content to watch, with more than a third of those considering canceling Netflix due to a potential price hike mentioning the lack of available content.

In conclusion, while price increases are not uncommon in the streaming industry, Netflix must carefully consider the potential impact on subscriber numbers. The preferences and sensitivities of its users are crucial factors to take into account when determining the viability of a price increase.