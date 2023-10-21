How to Block Web Activity Tracking on Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook, is now offering users the ability to block web activity tracking on these platforms. While most social media apps and websites lack privacy for user data, Meta’s new feature allows users to have more control over their data and enhance their privacy.

One of the settings provided Meta is the ability to manage how information from other businesses is connected to your Facebook and Instagram accounts. This setting allows users to check which businesses are sharing their data with Meta and gives them the option to clear previous data and prevent future web activity tracking.

To block web activity tracking on Instagram, users can follow these steps:

1. Open the Instagram app and go to your profile tapping on your profile picture in the bottom right corner.

2. Tap on the three horizontal lines in the top right corner to access the settings and privacy settings.

3. Select “Accounts Center” from the options presented.

4. In the account center, tap on “Your information and permissions” and then “Your activity off Meta technologies.”

5. Users will have several options here. To see which apps have been sending information to Meta, tap on “Recent activity.” To prevent specific apps from sending data to Meta, choose “Disconnect specific activity.”

Users can also choose to clear previous activity selecting “Clear previous activity” or manage future activity selecting “Manage future activity.” By selecting “Disconnect future activity” after choosing “Manage future activity,” users can clear previous activity data and prevent businesses from sending future data.

Instagram tracks web activity to offer personalized ads based on user preferences and interactions. However, users can choose to disable web activity tracking to have more control over their data and protect their privacy.

This feature is not limited to Instagram but can also be applied to Messenger and Facebook. Users can follow the same steps outlined above to block web activity tracking on these platforms as well.

By empowering users with these controls, Meta aims to enhance privacy and allow individuals to have more control over the data being shared with businesses on their platforms.

Definitions:

– Meta: The parent company of Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook.

– Web activity tracking: The process of monitoring and recording user activity on websites and apps to collect data for various purposes, such as personalized ads.

