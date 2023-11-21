Fraudulent Online Sales: How to Protect Yourself

In recent weeks, there have been several instances of fraud where individuals have fallen victim to deceptive online listings. These incidents involve purchases made on social media platforms, where buyers have paid for items that were never delivered. Police authorities are now actively investigating these cases.

One such incident occurred on November 8 when a woman from North Lakes bought a mobile phone advertised on social media. The transaction took place in a local carpark, where she handed over $1200 for what seemed like a brand-new phone in a sealed package. However, upon reaching home, she discovered that the phone was defective. More alarmingly, the seller had provided her with a counterfeit receipt.

Similarly, on the same day, another unsuspecting buyer from Mango Hill responded to a social media ad and purchased a phone. The phone appeared new, packed in a box and plastic wrap, and came with a fake receipt. The buyer paid $1100 for the phone, only to realize later that it was indeed a counterfeit device.

What is striking about these incidents is that the suspect behind both scams appears to be one and the same, as revealed the identical details on the receipts handed to the buyers. The alleged offender is described as a muscular, shaved-head man in his twenties, with a scar on his left shoulder, wearing a blue singlet and blue shorts.

These are not isolated cases. Another fraudulent transaction took place in Newport on October 25. A Bald Hills man met a seller in a convenience store carpark and paid $1000 for a mobile phone packed in plastic. The phone appeared functional but turned out to be fake. The description of this seller is a 16-18 year old male with hazel eyes, brown hair, crooked teeth, wearing a black shirt, light-colored pants, and slippers.

To help you avoid falling victim to such scams, here are some essential tips for buying and selling on social media platforms:

1. Exercise caution when paying a deposit online without seeing the item or the seller.

2. Coordinate in advance and gather identifiable details about the seller, such as their car description, to ensure a safe meeting.

3. Inform someone you trust about your plans to meet a seller.

4. Whenever possible, choose busy public locations with CCTV and conduct transactions during daylight hours.

5. Consider meeting near your local police station for added security.

6. If the seller arrives in a vehicle, take a picture of it for future reference.

Remember, your safety and security should always be a top priority when engaging in online transactions. If you have any information that could help identify the suspects or assist the ongoing investigation, please reach out to Policelink through their online suspicious activity form (www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting). Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

