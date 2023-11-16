The Impact of Personal Style: Remembering Jimmy Wettlaufer’s Unique Expression

Fraternity brother James “Jimmy” Wettlaufer was well-known for his distinctive fashion choices, particularly his beloved pink Crocs. According to his father, John Wettlaufer, the sale of pink Crocs likely saw a boost last month as numerous fraternity members and others purchased them to honor Jimmy’s memory at his funeral.

Described as a friendly individual with an excellent sense of humor, athletic abilities, and musical talents, Jimmy, a sophomore finance student at Western Michigan University (WMU), had a promising future ahead of him. Tragically, he was found dead outside his fraternity house in September.

An autopsy report revealed that Jimmy’s death resulted from the combined toxic effects of ethanol (alcohol) and cocaine. While his father holds no blame towards those who were present, as they were unaware of Jimmy’s condition, he draws attention to the dangers of excessive alcohol consumption and the need for increased awareness.

Amidst the sorrow, Jimmy’s family cherishes the last Facetime call they shared, during which he discussed regular college topics such as class changes and fraternity activities. They also exchanged text messages the night before his untimely passing.

The circumstances surrounding Jimmy’s death involved a Snapchat message he sent to a group chat, where he jokingly displayed a handle of alcohol. Witnesses reported that he consumed the alcohol within moments. Tragically, the following morning, a fraternity member discovered Jimmy’s lifeless body.

In honor of Jimmy Wettlaufer, it is crucial to emphasize the importance of responsible alcohol consumption and to foster a supportive community that promotes well-being among college students. Let us remember Jimmy not only for his unique personal style but also as a reminder of the need for vigilance and open conversations about substance use and its potential consequences.