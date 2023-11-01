Taiwan’s Premium VOD Landscape: Growth in Subscriber Engagement

In the third quarter of 2023, Taiwan experienced remarkable growth in premium Video-On-Demand (VOD) subscribers and engagement, according to a report from Media Partners Asia. The findings reveal that Taiwan added 315,000 net new SVOD subscriptions during this period, reaching a total of 5.8 million subscribers.

The report highlights a 6% quarter-on-quarter increase in premium VOD engagement and subscriptions, with the premium VOD category accounting for 20% of the total time spent on online video in Taiwan.

Among the SVOD platforms in Taiwan, Netflix asserts its dominance with a market share of 21%, closely followed Disney+ at 17%. While these two platforms lead the pack, the local landscape remains fragmented, with over a dozen other local platforms vying for a market share below 10%. Notable local players include MyVideo and FriDay, each holding a 9% market share, Hami Video with 7%, and iQiyi Taiwan, the local arm of the renowned Chinese streaming platform, at 6%.

In terms of overall online video viewership, YouTube maintains its leadership position with a commanding 67% share. However, YouTube’s market share experienced a 3-point decline as TikTok gained traction, accounting for 12% of viewership.

Vivek Couto, the executive director of Media Partners Asia, emphasized the significant impact of Disney+’s marketing efforts and the popularity of the Korean superhero drama “Moving” in driving Taiwan’s strong quarter. Additionally, Netflix’s international offerings and measures to reduce account sharing contributed to organic subscriber growth. The combined efforts of these platforms have contributed to Taiwan’s consistent annual subscriber growth of one million and an impressive 25% year-on-year revenue increase in the first nine months of 2023.

Notably, Asian content categories, particularly Chinese and Korean dramas, dominate demand, capturing 85% of premium VOD viewership in Q3 of 2023.

