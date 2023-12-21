New Study Reveals Correlation Between TikTok Users in Taiwan and Acceptance of Dubious Narratives

A recent study conducted the Taiwan Information Environment Research Center (IORG) has shed light on the correlation between TikTok usage and the higher acceptance of dubious narratives favoring the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in Taiwan. Contrary to popular belief, the study found that adult TikTok users in Taiwan are not exclusively people in their 20s, as previously assumed. Furthermore, it revealed that TikTok users in Taiwan are more likely to believe in dubious narratives that circulate in both traditional and social media platforms.

The survey, which gathered responses from 1,129 participants, indicated that 18.2% of Taiwanese individuals use TikTok, with an average usage of 4.4 days per week. Surprisingly, the study revealed that the majority of TikTok users fall into the 20-29 and 40-49 age groups, with percentages of 28.6% and 27.4% respectively. The 30-39 age group followed closely at 16.8%, while citizens aged 50-59 accounted for 15.2% of users. Individuals aged 60 and over represented the smallest percentage at 11%.

One of the significant findings of the poll indicated that TikTok users were significantly more likely to agree with dubious narratives compared to non-TikTok users. The four main narratives examined in the study included TSMC’s establishment of a factory in the U.S. being viewed as the U.S. hollowing out Taiwan, the government’s import of American pork and Japanese Fukushima food products as acts of betraying public health, the belief that the government’s pro-American stance provokes China and could lead to a cross-strait war, and the notion that Taiwan’s economy can only prosper signing various trade agreements with China.

Among TikTok users, 38.7% agreed with the narrative that TSMC’s factory in Arizona was an act of exploitation the U.S., while 32.4% of non-TikTok users shared this viewpoint. Similarly, 59% of TikTok users believed that the import of U.S. pork and Fukushima food products was detrimental, compared to 44.4% of non-TikTok users. In terms of the government’s pro-U.S. stance, 51.8% of TikTok users believed it provoked China, compared to only 38% of non-TikTok users. Finally, 46.4% of TikTok users felt that Taiwan must sign trade agreements with China in order to prosper, in contrast to 31.4% of non-TikTok users who held this belief.

These findings offer valuable insights into the impact of social media platforms like TikTok on public perception and the spread of dubious narratives. It is crucial for users to critically evaluate information from various sources and to have a comprehensive understanding of the narratives they encounter.