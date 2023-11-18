The Evolution of Pork Production: From Waste to Protein

The latest edition of Pig Progress explores the fascinating journey of pig meat production over the past 50 years. While the global meat production has soared to 343 million tonnes between 1970 and 2020, the growth patterns vary significantly across beef, poultry, and pork. This comprehensive article delves into the intertwined dynamics of pig meat production, shedding light on how different countries and continents have contributed to this industry’s evolution.

One standout example of innovative pig farming is taking place in Las Vegas. A pig farm in the heart of the city has found an unconventional way to source animal protein – converting food waste from casinos and hotels. This unique approach not only tackles the issue of food waste but also generates valuable resources for the pig industry. In an age where sustainability and maximizing resources are paramount, this Las Vegas pig farm serves as an inspiring model for other urban settings.

Another pivotal development discussed in this issue revolves around Germany’s pig sector. In response to new legislation mandating freedom for sows during the breeding phase, German pig farmers face the challenge of reconstructing their farms February 2029. This transition is expected to reshape the industry, and the article examines the potential impact on pig farmers and the strategies they are employing to meet these regulations effectively.

Moreover, the article explores the role of social media in engaging the general public in the pork production chain. With the emergence of platforms like TikTok, there is an opportunity for the pig industry to connect with a broader audience and showcase the efforts and advancements in pig farming. Swine health and welfare expert, Dr. Monique Pairis-Garcia, highlights the importance of leveraging popular social media channels to raise awareness and foster positive perceptions of pig farming.

As the global pork industry continues to evolve, this edition of Pig Progress provides valuable insights into the factors shaping its trajectory. From the potential of nano-curcumin in improving pig health to the exploration of genetic resistance against Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome virus, the research and innovations covered in this issue offer promising solutions for the future of pig meat production.

