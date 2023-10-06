Instagram Testing New Feature to Share Stories with Specific Audiences

Instagram’s Stories feature continues to be a beloved aspect of the social media platform, with over 500 million people engaging with Stories on a daily basis. In fact, a staggering 85% of all Instagram users post a Story every single day. With the platform’s massive user base of over 2.3 billion active users, it’s understandable if you prefer to have some control over who gets to see your Story.

Luckily, Instagram is currently testing a solution that may address this concern. The platform aims to introduce the capability to share Stories with multiple audience lists, allowing users to share their Stories with smaller, more specific groups. This would provide greater control over who can view the content you post.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, revealed details about the testing of this new feature on his Instagram broadcast channel. The goal is to go beyond the existing “Close Friends” feature, which enables users to share Stories exclusively with a select group of trusted friends. With the upcoming update, users will be able to create multiple lists for different groups, such as classmates, co-workers, or family members.

By allowing users to customize their audience for each Story, Instagram emphasizes the importance of privacy in a platform with billions of users. Not everyone wants their personal moments to be visible to such a vast audience, and these new features aim to address that concern.

In light of recent reports that Meta, the parent company of Instagram, used public Facebook and Instagram posts to train its new Meta AI virtual assistant, privacy-conscious users may find features like Close Friends or the upcoming audience list feature to be a wise choice. It’s worth noting that the Meta AI assistant is already rolling out to WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.

In summary, Instagram is testing a new feature that will enable users to share Stories with specific audience lists. The goal is to provide greater control over who can view the content you post, allowing for more privacy in a platform with billions of users.

