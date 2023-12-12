Taeyeon’s Surprising Social Media Revelation

It was a candid moment for Taeyeon when she appeared as a special guest on the latest episode of ‘Bam House’. Little did she know that she would uncover an unexpected fact about her Instagram account.

During the show, Taeyeon was startled to learn that the only account she followed on Instagram was DEAN. It was a revelation that took her surprise as the ‘Bam House’ producers pointed it out during a conversation with her all-time fanboy, BamBam.

To BamBam’s amusement, he initially thought it was all part of DEAN’s promotional marketing strategy, considering the rumors of the R&B singer’s comeback. But Taeyeon quickly clarified that DEAN had been inactive on social media for a while, with his account hidden. It was only recently that he decided to return and reactivate his account, resulting in a few artists unknowingly following him.

Upon realizing that she had unintentionally followed DEAN, Taeyeon found herself in a contemplative state. She confided in BamBam about her dilemma, unsure of what to do next. Ever supportive, BamBam suggested a simple solution: to unfollow DEAN.

Following BamBam’s advice, Taeyeon made the decision to unfollow DEAN, bringing her following count back to zero. It was a lighthearted moment that brought laughter to the set, as they jokingly speculated about DEAN’s grand scheme to gain attention for his comeback.

Taeyeon’s candid revelation has sparked discussions among fans about the subtle dynamics of social media and how even the biggest stars can unknowingly follow each other. It serves as a reminder that even in the digital world, surprises and unexpected discoveries await us all.