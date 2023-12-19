Taco Bell’s Double Decker Taco Returns, Delighting Fans

Summary: Taco Bell fans rejoice as the beloved Double Decker Taco makes a comeback for a limited time. The decision to bring back this former menu staple was driven the overwhelming love and support expressed fans on social media platforms. The Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery, acknowledged the deep connection fans have with the Double Decker Taco. After the successful return of the Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell decided to embrace nostalgia and listen to customer feedback.

In its latest iteration, the Double Decker Taco remains true to its original recipe. It consists of a hard shell taco wrapped in a soft tortilla, held together with a layer of refried beans. The classic fillings include seasoned ground beef, lettuce, and cheese.

Starting today, customers can indulge in the Double Decker Taco for $2.99. However, those looking for further savings can take advantage of special offers from Uber Eats and DoorDash in celebration of the taco’s return.

While the specific duration of its return remains unknown, fans are urged to act quickly to satisfy their cravings. Taco Bell enthusiasts have long been anticipating the resurrection of the Double Decker Taco, as its absence from the menu for several years left a void in their hearts.

As Taco Bell continues to respond to customer demands and re-introduce iconic menu items, it’s clear that their commitment to maintaining a strong connection with their fan base is unwavering. So, mark your calendars and get ready to savor the nostalgic taste of the Double Decker Taco before it disappears once again.