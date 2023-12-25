Tabraiz Shamsi Raises Concerns Over ICC’s Shoe Ban on Usman Khawaja

Summary: South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has voiced his dissatisfaction with the International Cricket Council (ICC) following the ban on Australian opener Usman Khawaja’s shoes, which carried a message about Gaza. Shamsi took to social media to question the ICC’s double standards and called for an explanation regarding Khawaja’s alleged wrongdoing.

In a recent incident, Khawaja sparked controversy when he wore shoes with slogans that read, “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal,” during a training session before the Test series against Pakistan. However, the ICC deemed this a violation of their rules and prohibited Khawaja from wearing those shoes in the first Test.

Khawaja, determined to challenge the guidelines, refrained from wearing the shoes but opted to wear a black armband in memory of a personal loss during the Perth Test against Pakistan.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, Shamsi took to social media platform ‘X’ to question the ICC’s decision. The spinner asked for clarification on Khawaja’s alleged offense and raised concerns about the double standards employed the cricket governing body.

Under the ICC Code of Conduct, players are not permitted to display or convey messages through clothing or equipment without prior approval, especially those related to political, religious, or racial activities. The ICC, however, allowed players to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement during the pandemic, demonstrating a somewhat inconsistent stance.

As Australia prepares for the second Test against Pakistan, Khawaja will have an opportunity to seek an explanation from the ICC and address his concerns regarding the ban on his shoes. The upcoming match at Melbourne Cricket Stadium holds significance for Pakistan as they strive to secure their first-ever Test series victory in Australia.

While the controversy surrounding Khawaja’s shoes continues, players and fans alike await the ICC’s response to Shamsi’s inquiry and hope for a more consistent and transparent approach to such issues in the future.