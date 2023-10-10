TikTok’s Role in Australia’s Online Gambling Industry

TikTok, the popular video app known for its addictive algorithm, has quietly opened its doors to online gambling operators in Australia. Despite Tabcorp CEO Adam Rytenskild previously stating that their start-up bookmaker, Dabble, does not advertise on TikTok, sponsored clips for the gambling platform have been appearing on the app. This raises concerns about the impact of targeted gambling advertisements on young people.

The partnership between online bookmakers and TikTok reflects the industry’s aggressive pursuit of young customers. With the app’s algorithm designed to trigger dopamine in young brains, it creates the perfect environment for gambling addiction to develop. This is particularly worrisome considering TikTok’s significant user base, which includes many bored children and young adults.

Tabcorp’s investment in Dabble, valued at $150 million, is part of their corporate strategy to target a younger customer base and increase their digital revenue market share. By partnering with bookmaking affiliate LRI Media, Dabble used AI-enabled chatbots to lure young men on Facebook with promises of free tips in exchange for signing up to the platform. Bookmaking affiliates can earn up to 30% of the lifetime losses of referred individuals, creating a problematic cycle.

The introduction of online gambling advertisements on TikTok without any public announcement from the app raises concerns about the lack of regulation in the industry. While it is clear that online bookmakers are willing to exploit any means necessary to attract new users, including leveraging TikTok’s powerful targeting tools, the responsibility falls on regulators and platforms like TikTok to protect vulnerable users from the harms of gambling addiction.

