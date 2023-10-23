Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal and Sundarlal’s Off-Screen Bond

The popular Indian sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has won the hearts of its audience with its relatable characters and their entertaining relationships. One such relationship that stands out is that of Jethalal, played Dilip Joshi, and his brother-in-law, Sundarlal, portrayed Mayur Vakani.

While their on-screen bond has its ups and downs, the off-screen bond between Dilip Joshi and Mayur Vakani is unshakable. Recently, the two actors were seen partying together for the auspicious festival of Navratri. Mayur Vakani shared a picture on his social media account, capturing the moment of their reunion. In the photo, both actors can be seen greeting everyone with folded hands, displaying their camaraderie.

The post received a lot of love from fans, who appreciated the sight of their favorite on-screen “jija ji” (brother-in-law) duo together. However, many fans expressed their longing for Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben in the show and was not present in the photo. They fondly mentioned her and expressed how much they missed her character in the frame.

In addition to the picture, Mayur Vakani also shared a video in which Dilip Joshi sang a garbo (folk song) on stage and performed Jethalal’s iconic dance steps. This further delighted the fans, who rushed to the comment section to shower their adoration on the actors.

While fans rejoiced over the reunion of Jethalal and Sundarlal, some couldn’t help but tease their on-screen bond. One fan humorously commented on Sundarlal’s character, mentioning how much he charges for taxi rides. Another fan playfully reminded Sundarlal that it’s time to return the money he owes Jethalal.

As viewers eagerly await Disha Vakani’s return to the show, they expressed their curiosity about when she will make her comeback. Emotions ran high as fans reminisced about her character, Dayaben, and requested Mayur Vakani for an update on her return.

In conclusion, the off-screen bond between Dilip Joshi and Mayur Vakani, who portray Jethalal and Sundarlal on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is just as strong as their on-screen relationship. Fans continue to adore their chemistry and eagerly await the return of their beloved Dayaben.

Sources:

– Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah article – [insert source]

– Mayur Vakani’s social media account – [insert source]