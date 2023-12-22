Tennessee Titans’ Mascot Ranks Among Top NFL Favorites on Instagram

A recent survey conducted casino slot experts Raging Bull Slots has revealed the most popular NFL mascots on Instagram. The survey analyzed various factors such as follower counts, engagement rates, and the percentage of followers reached with each post to determine the rankings.

Surprisingly, T-Rac, the beloved raccoon mascot of the Tennessee Titans, secured the eighth spot on the list. Despite having a comparatively lower follower count of around 15,400, T-Rac managed to score 12.7 out of a total of 30 in the survey. However, it was noted that T-Rac’s engagement rate on Instagram was lower than expected, at just 3%.

The top spot on the list was claimed Brownie the Elf, the mascot of the Cleveland Browns, with a score of 20.1. Sourdough Sam of the San Francisco 49ers and Roary of the Detroit Lions followed closely behind.

According to a spokesperson from Raging Bull Slots, NFL mascots play a vital role in enhancing the fan experience during games and contribute to the team’s identity and fan camaraderie. Mascots also serve as entertaining symbols and can become beloved figures, fostering a sense of community and loyalty among supporters.

Engaging with fans on platforms like Instagram has become increasingly important for teams and mascots, allowing them to connect with supporters beyond the stadium. It provides an avenue to keep fans involved and excited throughout the season.

Interestingly, the survey also highlighted the least popular mascot on Instagram, which was Rowdy from the Dallas Cowboys. Despite having a considerable following of over 66,000, Rowdy’s engagement rate was a mere 0.7%, significantly lower than the average for an account of that size.

In conclusion, T-Rac’s presence on Instagram and popularity among Tennessee Titans fans solidify the role of mascots in creating an engaging and exciting fan experience. With social media platforms playing a crucial role in maintaining fan interactions, mascots have found a new way to connect with their followers and keep the team spirit alive.