T-Mobile Updates Netflix Benefit, Introducing Ad-Based Plan

T-Mobile has announced plans to update its Netflix On Us perk moving subscribers from the discontinued basic plan to a new standard with an ad-based tier plan. The changes are set to take effect on January 24, 2023. The company has started alerting affected subscribers about the planned change via text messages.

This update comes shortly after T-Mobile introduced new perks for customers on its higher-tier Go5G Next plans, including free Apple TV+ and Hulu. Despite the change, T-Mobile continues to promote its Netflix On Us feature, which has been a prominent offering for the carrier. Unlike rivals Verizon and AT&T, who have dropped their own streaming freebies, T-Mobile has remained committed to providing streaming benefits to its subscribers.

While the shift to the ad-based tier may seem like a downgrade, there are some positive trade-offs for customers. Those previously on the basic plan will now enjoy video quality up to 1080p, similar to the ad-based standard tier. Additionally, they will be able to stream content on two screens simultaneously. Customers who prefer an ad-free experience have the option to pay $8.50, or they can opt for the premium tier at $16, both of which include a $6.99 discount from Netflix’s normal price.

T-Mobile has also updated the terms of its Netflix on Us page to include information about the new ad-based plan. This move indicates T-Mobile’s ongoing commitment to offering streaming benefits and adapting to the evolving landscape of digital entertainment.