T-Mobile replaces Forever Upgrade program with Yearly Upgrade

Summary: T-Mobile has recently announced the replacement of its Forever Upgrade program with a new perk called Yearly Upgrade. Under this program, customers can upgrade to a new phone every year purchasing a new handset on an installment plan, staying on the plan for at least six months, and paying half of the device cost.

T-Mobile has made a significant change to its customer upgrade program. The previous Forever Upgrade program, which allowed customers to trade in older devices and receive a free iPhone 13 under an eligible plan, is being phased out and replaced with Yearly Upgrade.

Unlike its predecessor, Yearly Upgrade offers customers the flexibility to upgrade to any phone in T-Mobile’s lineup, including Android phones. This means that customers are no longer restricted to iPhones and can choose from a wider range of handsets.

One of the major advantages of Yearly Upgrade is the reduced time frame for upgrades. With Forever Upgrade, customers had to wait for 24 months to upgrade their devices, whereas Yearly Upgrade allows them to do so after only six months. Additionally, customers are only required to pay 50 percent of the device cost or complete 12 installments to be eligible for an upgrade, as opposed to 24 payments.

Existing Forever Upgrade customers who upgraded before December 7, 2023, will retain their current promotional offer on their current phone, and the new benefits will come into effect when they upgrade to a new device. There is no need for customers to take any action, and they will not be charged extra for the new benefits.

T-Mobile is actively communicating this change to customers through text messages, ensuring that they are aware of the transition from Forever Upgrade to Yearly Upgrade.

Furthermore, T-Mobile is offering a generous opportunity for customers who recently switched to an ineligible plan and were in the process of leaving Forever Upgrade. These customers can switch back to an eligible plan within 30 days to avail themselves of the new perks offered Yearly Upgrade.

In conclusion, T-Mobile’s decision to replace the Forever Upgrade program with Yearly Upgrade provides customers with greater flexibility and a wider range of handset options. With reduced time frames and more affordable requirements, Yearly Upgrade aims to enhance the overall user experience for T-Mobile customers.