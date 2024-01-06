T-Mobile to Introduce Hulu on Us for Go5G Next Subscribers, but Makes Changes to Netflix Promotion

T-Mobile recently announced that it will be including Hulu on Us as one of the perks for its Go5G Next subscribers, starting this month. However, along with this news came a change to its Netflix on Us promotion.

Instead of offering the Netflix Basic plan, T-Mobile will now be providing customers with Netflix’s Standard with Ads plan. Although the addition of ads may be frustrating for some, the content quality will be enhanced to 1080p, and users will have the ability to stream on two screens simultaneously.

This change will affect T-Mobile plans such as Go5G, Magenta, and others. If customers wish to upgrade their Netflix package to a higher tiered plan, they can do so at an additional cost. The following fees can be expected for the upgrade:

– Standard with Ads plan to Standard plan: $8.50 per month

– Standard with Ads plan to Premium plan: $16 per month

The transition to the new Netflix plan will take effect on January 24th, the same day T-Mobile introduces the Hulu on Us perk for Go5G Next subscribers. Customers will receive an SMS notification regarding the changes to their Netflix account.

While the addition of Hulu on Us is a valuable perk for T-Mobile customers, the altered Netflix promotion may come as a disappointment to those who preferred the Basic plan without ads. Nevertheless, the improved content quality and the ability to stream on multiple screens may help offset the inconvenience of the new ads.