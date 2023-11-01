T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Launch New Podcast Amidst Controversy

Popular former co-anchors of GMA3, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, have grabbed headlines once again as they announce the launch of their new podcast, titled “Amy and T.J.”. The podcast is set to debut on December 5, exactly one year after their untimely departure from ABC News. The pair, who were at the center of a highly publicized romantic relationship scandal, has since maintained a united front and looks to break their silence through this new venture.

Taking to Instagram, Holmes and Robach shared their joint announcement with the caption “#Silentnomore,” accompanied a photo of the couple beaming with joy. The post quickly gained traction, garnering over 6,000 followers within a short span. The official Instagram account for the podcast currently only features this announcement, leaving fans eager for more updates.

This podcast signifies a significant moment for the duo, as it will be the first time they openly discuss their experiences since their departure from ABC News. According to a press release, the show promises to delve into current events, pop culture, and everything in between, with no boundaries or topics off-limits. Listeners can expect engaging discussions and unique perspectives on various subjects.

Fans and curious audiences alike are sure to tune in to “Amy and T.J.” regardless of the scheduled programming. The iHeartPodcast Network, known for hosting a diverse range of popular podcasts, is the perfect platform for the duo to reach a broad audience and share their thoughts on a wide range of topics.

While their past controversies have been the source of much speculation and intrigue, this new chapter offers Holmes and Robach the opportunity to reinvent themselves and showcase their storytelling abilities in a different format. With their joint podcast, they have the chance to captivate audiences once again and contribute to important conversations.

