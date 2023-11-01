T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Launch New Podcast: Exploring the Uncharted Territory

Popular journalists T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have made an exciting announcement: they will be debuting their highly-anticipated podcast, “Amy and T.J.” on Dec. 5. The announcement comes exactly one year after the duo was taken off the air ABC executives in 2022 due to their romantic relationship becoming public knowledge.

Although their departure from GMA3 was met with controversy, Holmes and Robach have since portrayed a united front, showcasing their resilience and determination. In an Instagram post, accompanied a delightful photo of the couple, they declared, “#Silentnomore. How’s this for Instagram official?”

With their joint announcement gaining substantial attention, it comes as no surprise that their podcast’s official Instagram account has already amassed over 6,000 followers. Fans and curious listeners eagerly await the duo’s new venture, regardless of the programming content they have in store.

This podcast is particularly significant as it marks the first time Holmes and Robach will publicly address their departure from ABC News. The couple’s latest project promises to be engaging and thought-provoking, with a press release stating that they will delve into current events, pop culture, and explore the uncharted territory, leaving no topic off limits.

Equipped with their extensive experience as veteran broadcasters, Holmes and Robach are poised to captivate their audience with their unique perspectives and insightful discussions. As they traverse the podcast landscape, listeners can anticipate a fresh and unfiltered take on various subjects.

FAQs:

Q: When will “Amy and T.J.” be released?

A: The podcast is set to debut on Dec. 5.

Q: How can I follow their journey?

A: You can stay updated following their official Instagram account.

Q: What can we expect from the podcast?

A: The podcast will cover a wide range of topics, including current events, pop culture, and much more. Holmes and Robach have made it clear that nothing will be off-limits during their discussions.

Sources:

– https://www.instagram.com/p/CzGr8-vrYaL/

– Deadline (URL of the domain)