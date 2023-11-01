T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Confirm Relationship and Tease Exciting Podcast

Television personalities T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have put all rumors to rest officially announcing their romantic relationship. The former co-hosts of “GMA3” took to their respective Instagram accounts to share a heartwarming picture that shows the couple smiling and radiating happiness. The caption read, “How’s this for Instagram official?” and included the hashtag #silentnomore.

In addition to their relationship news, Holmes and Robach also revealed exciting details about their upcoming podcast, titled “Amy & T.J.” Slated to premiere on December 5th on iHeart Media, the show has already garnered significant attention, with over 6,000 followers on its Instagram account.

According to a press release received PEOPLE, both Holmes and Robach will take on the roles of hosts and executive producers for the podcast. The talented duo, known for their years of experience in delivering headline news and captivating viewers, will now embark on a new journey behind the microphone. The podcast will cover a wide range of topics, including current events, pop culture, and everything in between, promising that “nothing is off limits.”

The announcement of their relationship status and their joint podcast comes shortly after Holmes finalized his divorce settlement with his ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig. The dissolution was confirmed through online records, with the divorce settlement and judgment currently pending in New York County Supreme Court.

Holmes and Robach’s love story first made headlines when the Daily Mail published photographs of them enjoying intimate moments during a weekend getaway in the Shawangunk Mountains of New York. The revelation prompted Holmes to file for divorce from his then-wife just a month later. The couple has a 10-year-old daughter named Sabine, and Holmes is also a father to two children, Brianne and Jaiden, from his previous marriage.

This new chapter in T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s lives not only solidifies their love but also opens up a world of possibilities as they venture into podcasting together. Fans and followers are eagerly awaiting the premiere of “Amy & T.J.,” where they can expect engaging conversations and unique insights from this dynamic duo.

