Former Co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Confirm Their Relationship and Tease a New Podcast

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, former co-hosts of “GMA3,” have officially announced their romantic relationship. They took to their individual social media accounts to share a heartwarming picture of them together, putting an end to all the speculations surrounding their relationship status. The post featured the happy couple, with Robach holding onto Holmes’ arm as he embraces her. The caption, “How’s this for Instagram official? #silentnomore,” left no room for doubt.

This exciting news comes hand in hand with another exciting project – a podcast collaboration between the two. The upcoming podcast, titled “Amy & T.J.,” is set to premiere on December 5th on iHeart Media. Serving as hosts and executive producers, Holmes and Robach will delve into a range of engaging topics, including current events and pop culture. The duo plans to foster meaningful conversations with their listeners, leaving nothing off limits.

Their podcast announcement has already gained significant traction, as the Instagram account for their show has attracted over 6,000 followers. With Holmes and Robach’s vast experience in delivering headline news and captivating viewers nationwide, their foray into the podcasting world has garnered great anticipation.

In addition to their upcoming podcast, Holmes and Robach are working on various other projects for iHeartPodcasts. As hosts and executive producers, the pair is set to collaborate on a multitude of exciting endeavors, further showcasing their formidable broadcasting abilities.

Their relationship confirmation and professional ventures come shortly after Holmes finalized his divorce settlement with his ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig. The dissolution certificate was submitted to the New York County Supreme Court, with the settlement and judgment currently pending. Holmes and Fiebig are parents to a 10-year-old daughter, Sabine, while Holmes is also a father to two more children, Brianne and Jaiden, from his previous marriage with Amy Ferson.

FAQ:

Q: When will “Amy & T.J.” podcast premiere?

A: The podcast is set to premiere on December 5th.

Q: Can you tell me more about the podcast’s topics?

A: “Amy & T.J.” will cover a wide range of subjects, including current events, pop culture, and more.

Q: How can I follow the podcast updates?

A: You can follow the podcast on their Instagram account, which already has over 6,000 followers.

Q: What other projects are Holmes and Robach working on?

A: As hosts and executive producers, they are collaborating on multiple upcoming programs for iHeartPodcasts.

Q: Are Holmes and Robach keeping any topics off limits for their podcast?

A: No, they have stated that nothing is off limits for their discussions.