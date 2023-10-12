T.I. and Trae Tha Truth Shut Down Racist Prank Attempt By TikToker

Two rappers, T.I. and Trae Tha Truth, found themselves at the center of a confrontation when a TikToker named White Dolemite approached them, attempting to pull off a racist prank. In a video that was shared on The Jasmine Brand, Dolemite can be seen wearing a redneck costume and addressing the rappers as “boys.”

The interaction immediately caught the attention of T.I. and Trae Tha Truth, who were offended the man’s disrespectful behavior. Trae fired back, stating, “Boy?! I ain’t nobody’s boy,” while T.I. jokingly compared him to “Bob The Builder.” As the tension escalated, one of the rapper’s friends even lunged at Dolemite, grabbing him the neck and threatening his life. Trae seemed ready to inflict harm on him as well, but before anything further could happen, Dolemite revealed that it was all a prank.

Trae took the opportunity to warn the TikToker about the dangers of chasing virality through offensive pranks. He advised Dolemite to rethink his actions, as they could have serious consequences. T.I. also chimed in, expressing his well wishes and telling Dolemite to get a better hat.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Dolemite has conducted a racist prank. He previously targeted rapper Boosie in a Walmart, calling him and his companions “boys” and demanding that they hand him food from a shelf. The situation quickly turned violent when one of Boosie’s associates attacked Dolemite in response to his derogatory comments.

It is important to highlight instances like these, where celebrities and individuals in positions of influence take a stand against racism and offensive behavior. Promoting respect, understanding, and equality should always be encouraged for a better society.

