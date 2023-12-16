The Rise of T.3: From TikTok Sensations to National Tour

In a world where social media can turn unknowns into overnight sensations, the vocal group T.3 has paved their way to success through their captivating a cappella performances. What started as just a few videos on TikTok quickly turned into a full-time occupation for Jim Hogan, Brendan Jacob Smith, and Liam Fennecken, three tenors with a passion for music. Their renditions of popular Disney songs captured the hearts of millions during the pandemic, earning them an impressive following and recognition from artists they covered.

However, their journey wasn’t without its challenges. With the pandemic forcing them to put their musical theater careers on hold, the trio had to get creative. They started posting videos from Brendan’s parents’ stairwell, never imagining the viral success that awaited them. As they continued to produce weekly content, their arrangements became more complex and their repertoire expanded beyond Disney to include Broadway and pop classics.

Known initially as the TikTok Tenors, the group had to change their name for legal reasons, which led to their rebranding as T.3. This new identity, combined with their exceptional talent, caught the attention of music lovers across the nation. Now, T.3 is embarking on their first national tour, showcasing their harmonious vocals and captivating stage presence. From intimate a cappella performances to exciting collaborations with a live band, their concerts promise to be an unforgettable experience.

In addition to their live shows, T.3 recently released their first major-label EP titled “Option Up.” The EP includes a mix of original songs, a Disney medley, and a captivating cover of Kansas’ “Carry On Wayward Son.” Their rendition of this classic rock anthem, which gained popularity through a viral video, highlights their ability to blend various genres into their unique sound.

While their success can be attributed to their skill and dedication, T.3’s love for Disney songs remains a defining aspect of their repertoire. Combining their musical theater background with their passion for pop music, T.3 delivers powerful performances that resonate with audiences of all ages. With their unwavering creativity and commitment to their craft, T.3 continues to share their talent through regular uploads on TikTok, showing no signs of slowing down.

T.3’s remarkable journey serves as a testament to the power of social media and the infinite possibilities it offers to talented individuals. As they expand their reach and captivate audiences nationwide, T.3 proves that dreams can become reality, even in the midst of challenging times.