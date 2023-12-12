SZA Teases New Deluxe Album “Lana” with Nature-Inspired Covers

After a year of success with her album SOS, R&B singer SZA is giving fans something to look forward to with the announcement of a deluxe version titled “Lana.” Taking to Instagram, she shared six stunning images that serve as possible covers for the upcoming release. Each photo showcases SZA embracing her country side and getting connected with nature.

In the captivating images, SZA can be seen posing in camping tents, wrapping her head in greenery, and even surrounded farm animals like horses and chickens. This connection to the outdoors comes as no surprise, as SZA previously incorporated a farm setting in her music video for “Snooze” released earlier this year.

While the exact release date for “Lana” remains unknown, fans are speculating that it may drop on December 15. This speculation is based on SZA wearing a jersey with the number 15 in some of the recently shared photos. Regardless of the release date, the anticipation for SZA’s deluxe album is mounting.

SZA first teased the deluxe version of her second studio album shortly after the release of SOS in December 2022. She expressed her excitement on Instagram, thanking everyone involved in the production and hinting at the forthcoming deluxe edition. Now, fans eagerly await the new tracks that will grace “Lana.”

With SOS celebrating its one-year anniversary and receiving Grammy nominations for Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B Album, the timing couldn’t be better for SZA to provide her fans with an extended version of her already successful album. As they patiently anticipate the release, fans can’t help but wonder what musical gems “Lana” will have in store for them.