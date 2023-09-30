Fan Sparks Controversy with SZA on Instagram After Calling Her ‘Wack’

A TikTok user named Vadellor recently found herself in the middle of a social media storm after insulting singer SZA during one of her concerts. In a video titled “My Beef with SZA,” Vadellor explained that she thought recreating the “SZA Wack” meme would be a humorous case of situational irony. However, SZA saw the meme on Vadellor’s Instagram account and responded negatively to it.

SZA commented on the post, expressing her hurt and disappointment, stating that the meme had affected her confidence and desire to perform live. She also reached out to Vadellor through direct messages, explaining that the post was not acceptable. Vadellor, embarrassed the singer’s comment, deleted the post, but not before SZA called her out for making a mockery of a sensitive time in her career.

The TikTok user accused SZA of enlisting a friend to antagonize her before attempting to defuse the situation. Vadellor clarified that fans often circulate the meme without intending any harm, and her attendance at SZA’s sold-out concert demonstrated her genuine support. Despite Vadellor’s attempts to make amends, the feud continued to escalate.

Reactions to the controversy varied, with some defending SZA’s reaction and others criticizing her for going too far. One comment suggested that SZA’s behavior justified Doja Cat’s previous statement about hating her fans.

SZA released her latest album, “SOS,” in December and revealed her plans to take a break from the public eye following its release. The Instagram beef with Vadellor was an unexpected hurdle in what was supposed to be a peaceful post-album period for the singer.

Overall, this incident serves as a reminder that celebrities, including talented artists like SZA, have feelings and can be negatively impacted online content. It also highlights the potential dangers of meme culture and the need for online users to be mindful of the consequences their posts may have on others.

