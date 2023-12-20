Goa Tourism Minister Raises Concerns over Social Media Influencers

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte has expressed concerns about some social media influencers who are allegedly trying to defame the coastal state. Speaking to reporters on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day, Khaunte claimed that systematic attempts were being made certain elements to tarnish the reputation of Goa through their videos and online content.

The state government is now taking steps to address this issue and will be taking appropriate action against influencers who come to Goa with malicious intentions. Khaunte emphasized the importance of all stakeholders, including media and the public, working together for the development of the state’s tourism sector.

In addition, Khaunte addressed the upcoming Sunburn Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival, which had initially sought permission to host the event until December 31 in Vagator, North Goa. However, the organizers have now been asked to reschedule the event from December 28 to 30.

Goa, known for its beautiful beaches and vibrant nightlife, attracts tourists from around the world. However, the growing influence of social media platforms has the potential to greatly impact the reputation and image of the state. With the rise of influencers and their ability to reach a large audience through their online presence, it is crucial for the government and other stakeholders to actively monitor and address any attempts to defame the state.

The issue of influencers misrepresenting destinations or showcasing negative aspects for personal gain has become a concern across the tourism industry. While social media can be a powerful tool for promoting tourism, it is important for influencers to use their platform responsibly and ethically. The government’s efforts to counteract these negative influences will further contribute to the long-term growth and sustainability of Goa’s tourism sector.