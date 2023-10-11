Syracuse Orange vs. #4/4 Florida State Seminoles: Preview and Matchup

The Syracuse Orange (4-2, 0-2) will face off against the #4/4 Florida State Seminoles (5-0, 3-0) on Saturday, October 14 at 12:00 pm ET. The game will take place at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. Syracuse is considered a significant underdog, with a line of 17.5 points according to DraftKings. The game will be broadcasted on ABC and can also be streamed on WatchESPN.

This matchup has a long-standing rivalry between the two teams, with Florida State holding a 13-2 lead in their head-to-head record. The first meeting between Syracuse and Florida State occurred in 1966, where Syracuse emerged as the victors with a 37-21 win in a game where Floyd Little stole the show.

The last meeting between these teams resulted in a disappointing 38-3 loss for Syracuse, where they were outgained 420-160 in terms of total yards. The Orange will be looking to bounce back and put on a stronger performance this time around.

Syracuse is coached Dino Babers, who has been with the team for eight years and holds a record of 40-51. On the other hand, Florida State is coached Mike Norvell, who joined the team in 2020 after successful stints at Arizona State and Memphis.

Florida State had a mixed season last year, struggling against top teams in the ACC but finishing strong with a five-game winning streak and a bowl victory over ranked opponent Oklahoma. Their most recent game saw them secure a comfortable 39-17 win against Virginia Tech.

One player to watch out for in this matchup is Jordan Travis for Florida State, who has been making an impact on the field. Additionally, Trey Benson has been kickstarting the FSU offense with his impressive rushing statistics, averaging 7.6 yards per carry and scoring six touchdowns.

If Syracuse manages to pull off a win, it would be a pleasant surprise for fans. On the other hand, a loss would be disappointing, especially considering the team’s recent struggles and the need to avoid further injuries.

An interesting aspect of the game is Syracuse’s punter, Jack Stonehouse, who has been performing exceptionally well with an average of 46.0 yards per punt, ranking 14th nationally.

It’s important to note that odds and lines may change, so it’s advisable to check DraftKings for the most up-to-date information.

Sources: Syracuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius 138/XM 194