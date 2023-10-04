Syracuse Orange vs. #14/13 North Carolina Tar Heels: Preview and Prediction

The Syracuse Orange (4-1, 0-1) are set to face off against the #14/13 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0, 1-0) in an exciting college football matchup. The game will take place on Saturday, October 7th at 3:30 pm ET in Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C.

Syracuse comes into the game as the underdog, with DraftKings giving them an 8.5 point disadvantage. The game will be televised on ESPN and can be streamed on WatchESPN. Radio coverage will be available on Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius 108/XM 204.

This game marks the continuation of a rivalry between the two teams, which is currently tied at 3-3. The last meeting between the Orange and the Tar Heels ended in a 31-6 victory for North Carolina. However, Syracuse will be looking to bounce back in this game and prove that they are still a force to be reckoned with.

The head coaches for the respective teams are Dino Babers for Syracuse and Mack Brown for North Carolina. Brown has had an illustrious coaching career, with successful stints at both North Carolina and Texas. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018 and returned to UNC in 2019.

North Carolina had a strong season last year, making it to the ACC Championship game. However, they faltered towards the end of the season, losing their last four games. Syracuse will be hoping to exploit any weaknesses and pull off an upset in this game.

The Tar Heels are led star quarterback Drake Maye, who was the ACC Player of the Year last season. He has been in great form this year, consistently throwing for over 200 yards per game.

If Syracuse manages to come out on top in this game, it will prove that the reports of their demise were greatly exaggerated. However, if they end up losing, they will hope to avoid any further injuries to their already depleted roster.

This will be an exciting matchup between two talented teams. Syracuse will be looking to make a statement and pull off an upset, while North Carolina aims to continue their unbeaten streak. The odds and lines for the game are subject to change, but it promises to be a thrilling contest.

