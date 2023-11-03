Syracuse Orange vs. Boston College Eagles: ACC Showdown

The Syracuse Orange (4-4) will face off against the Boston College Eagles (5-3) in a highly anticipated ACC battle on Friday, November 3, 2023. The game will take place at the JMA Wireless Dome, and fans are in for an exciting matchup.

Syracuse vs. Boston College Game Details

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 3, 2023. Football enthusiasts won’t want to miss this clash between two formidable teams.

Where to Watch Syracuse vs. Boston College

If you want to witness the action live, make sure to secure your tickets from Vivid Seats. The JMA Wireless Dome will serve as the battleground for this exhilarating contest.

Television Coverage

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2, allowing fans around the country to tune in and cheer for their favorite team.

Key Players to Watch

Syracuse’s quarterback, Garrett Shrader, has been making waves with his stellar performance. He has thrown for 1,513 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Running back LeQuint Allen has been a vital contributor to Syracuse’s offense, racking up 553 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Don’t overlook Damien Alford and Umari Hatcher, who have been crucial playmakers in Syracuse’s passing game.

Boston College’s quarterback, Thomas Castellanos, has been a dynamic force, accumulating 1,571 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. Running back Kye Robichaux has been a consistent performer, rushing for 495 yards and six touchdowns. Wide receiver Lewis Bond has been a favorite target for Castellanos, amassing 437 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Get ready for an intense battle between these talented athletes as they vie for victory on the field.

FAQ

Q: When is the Syracuse vs. Boston College game and what time does it start?

A: The game is scheduled for Friday, November 3, 2023, with kickoff set for 7:30 PM ET.

Q: Where can I watch the Syracuse vs. Boston College game?

A: The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

Q: Can I stream the Syracuse vs. Boston College game online?

A: Yes, you can stream the game live on Fubo TV starting your free trial today.

Q: Who are the key players to watch in the Syracuse vs. Boston College game?

A: Key players to watch include Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader, LeQuint Allen, Damien Alford, and Umari Hatcher, as well as Boston College’s Thomas Castellanos, Kye Robichaux, Lewis Bond, and Joseph Griffin Jr.