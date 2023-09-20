Syracuse vs. Army: A Historical Rivalry

Summary: Syracuse and Army will face off in a college football game on Saturday, September 23. The game will be held at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse is currently favored to win 13.5 points according to DraftKings. The game will be televised on ACC Network and will also be available for streaming on WatchESPN. The head coaches for Syracuse and Army are Dino Babers and Jeff Monken, respectively. Monken has been with Army for 10 years and has led the team to several bowl games. Syracuse is looking to go undefeated in non-conference play for the first time since 1993. Syracuse and Army have a long-standing rivalry, with the two teams first meeting in 1899. Syracuse has dominated in recent years, winning the last three matchups between the two teams.

Definitions:

JMA Wireless Dome: The venue where the game between Syracuse and Army will take place.

The venue where the game between Syracuse and Army will take place. DraftKings: An online sports betting and daily fantasy sports operator.

An online sports betting and daily fantasy sports operator. ACC Network: A television channel that covers Atlantic Coast Conference sports.

A television channel that covers Atlantic Coast Conference sports. Dino Babers: The head coach for the Syracuse Orange football team.

The head coach for the Syracuse Orange football team. Jeff Monken: The head coach for the Army Black Knights football team.

Sources: None