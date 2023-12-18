Attorney in New York Accused of Stealing Money from Clients

An attorney from New York has been charged with grand larceny and related offenses after allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from clients. Daphne Zekaria, a 54-year-old attorney from Syosset, was arraigned in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

According to prosecutors, Zekaria was hired a lottery winner in December 2021 while working at the law firm Sokolski and Zekaria, P.C. She promised to hold a portion of the client’s money in the firm’s escrow account and invest the rest on his behalf. However, instead of fulfilling her obligations, Zekaria made large transfers to other individuals, totaling $230,000.

In addition to the theft from the lottery winner, Zekaria is also accused of stealing over $17,000 from a woman in Manhattan who had hired her to contest an eviction. Despite accepting the money, Zekaria allegedly performed no legal work and spent the funds on personal expenses.

“The allegations against this defendant represent an egregious violation of the trust that the victims placed in her as an attorney and a fiduciary,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “My office will not tolerate individuals using their law degrees as licenses to steal.”

Zekaria was arraigned on two counts of grand larceny, a scheme to defraud, and criminal contempt for allegedly failing to comply with a grand jury subpoena. She was released from custody under supervision and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have been a victim of Zekaria to contact the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.