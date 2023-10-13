Synagogues and Police on High Alert After Hamas Calls for “Day of Rage”

Synagogues and police forces in the Chicago area and around the country are on high alert after Israeli officials said Hamas leadership has called for a “Day of Rage” on Friday. This comes as tensions continue to escalate in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Concerns about potential violence have been heightened after a temple in north suburban Skokie received a bomb threat and was forced to evacuate. Rabbi Shaanan Gelman of Kehilata Chovezei Tzion expressed his concern about the psychological warfare of terrorism, stating that part of the threat is not just physical, but also psychological. He emphasized the importance of not giving in to fear.

The threat was discovered on social media and mentioned targeting the synagogue. Skokie police responded quickly and conducted a search but found no explosives. The incident highlights the fear and potential for hate crimes in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

In response to the heightened security concerns, plans are being made to increase security in several suburbs, including Buffalo Grove, Bloomingdale, Highland Park, and Lincolnshire. Chicago police have also released a statement, assuring residents that they are paying special attention to synagogues and mosques to ensure everyone’s safety.

It is important to note that there is currently no actionable intelligence regarding credible threats in Chicago. However, authorities are taking precautionary measures due to the volatile nature of the situation.

In this small community of a few hundred Jewish families, many individuals have personal connections to the violence overseas. Some are reservists who have been called to duty, while others know someone who is missing or has been killed. Rabbi Gelman emphasized the need for safety and security before focusing on mourning, burying loved ones, and attempting to rebuild morale.

