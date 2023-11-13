New Netflix Documentary Sheds Light on Sylvester Stallone’s Journey from Hell’s Kitchen to Hollywood

Sylvester “Sly” Stallone’s rise to fame as a Hollywood action star is legendary, but a new Netflix documentary delves deeper into his journey from the gritty streets of Hell’s Kitchen to becoming an innovative creator in the film industry. The film, titled “Sly,” sheds light on Stallone’s roots and how his upbringing in Hell’s Kitchen shaped his perspective as an artist.

Growing up in Hell’s Kitchen, Stallone witnessed the raw realities of life and the human condition, which would later influence his work as a writer and actor. The documentary showcases his early memories of the neighborhood, emphasizing how the open window of his childhood home allowed him to observe and learn about human nature. Stallone’s father, who was often abusive, resembled a character out of an Arthur Miller play, while his mother worked as a cigarette girl at a local club.

As Stallone ventured into adulthood, he faced numerous challenges in the film industry. Frustrated with being typecast as a “tough guy,” he took on various odd jobs while honing his craft as a writer. Stallone’s commitment to his artistry was evident even in his living conditions, as he painted the windows of his apartment black to create a conducive writing space. After completing the script for “Rocky,” he embarked on a journey to Hollywood, armed with determination and a steadfast belief in his work.

While the documentary acknowledges Stallone’s successes, including the massive hit that “Rocky” became, it also explores his willingness to reflect on his creative mistakes. Critics have noted that the film avoids delving into some of Stallone’s more personal troubles and controversies, providing a more selective and controlled narrative. However, they praise the documentary for challenging assumptions about Stallone, revealing a surprisingly self-aware artist who is deeply knowledgeable about cinematic history.

In summary, “Sly” offers a fresh perspective on Sylvester Stallone’s career, intertwining his Hell’s Kitchen roots with his journey to Hollywood success. By exploring his early life and artistic struggles, the documentary presents Stallone as more than just an action star, but as a complex and thoughtful artist. While the film may not delve into every aspect of his life, it provides an intimate look at Stallone’s creative process and the emotions he poured into his work.

