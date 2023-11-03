Sylvester Stallone Reveals Lingering Effects of On-Set Injury

Years after suffering a severe neck injury while filming “The Expendables,” actor Sylvester Stallone admitted that he continues to be impacted the incident. In the 2010 action film, Stallone broke his neck and underwent surgery to have a metal plate implanted for stabilization.

Stallone recently shared in the Netflix documentary “Sly” that he has never fully recovered from the injury. Despite the passage of time and numerous roles since then, the lingering effects of the on-set accident persist.

While no specific details were provided regarding the extent of Stallone’s ongoing struggles, his admission highlights a common reality in the world of stunt work and action films. Injuries sustained during the filming of intense action sequences can have long-lasting consequences, even for seasoned professionals.

FAQ:

Q: What injury did Sylvester Stallone sustain?

A: Sylvester Stallone broke his neck while filming “The Expendables” in 2010.

Q: Did Stallone recover fully from the injury?

A: No, Stallone admitted in the Netflix documentary “Sly” that he has never fully recovered.

Q: What is the purpose of a metal plate in Stallone’s neck?

A: The metal plate was inserted during surgery to stabilize Stallone’s injured neck.

Q: Are injuries common in action film productions?

A: While injuries can occur in any film production, the nature of action films often involves more physically demanding stunts, increasing the risk of injuries.

Q: Are there any upcoming projects for Stallone?

A: As of now, there is no information available regarding Stallone’s upcoming projects.