Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Journey: Triumphs and Tribulations of a Hollywood Icon

In a captivating new documentary, Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone opens up about the sacrifices he made for his blockbuster films and his brush with death on the set of “Rocky IV.” The film, aptly titled “Sly,” not only highlights Stallone’s rise to stardom but also sheds light on the toll his ambitious approach to filmmaking took on his physical well-being.

During the filming of the boxing match scene between his character, Rocky Balboa, and Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan Drago, Stallone endured a powerful punch to the chest that left his heart dangerously swollen. Rushed to a hospital in Santa Monica, California, Stallone spent nine harrowing days in intensive care, uncertain of his fate. Reflecting on the incident, Stallone humorously recounts being surrounded nuns and contemplating his mortality.

Known for his commitment to authenticity, Stallone justified his decision to perform his own stunts. However, this dedication came at a cost. In addition to the near-fatal incident on the “Rocky IV” set, Stallone also suffered a broken neck during the filming of “The Expendables” in 2010. His encounter with professional wrestler “Stone Cold” Steve Austin led to a hairline fracture and the permanent insertion of a metal plate in his neck. Stallone admits that he never fully recovered from this particular injury, leaving a lasting impact on his physical well-being.

In “Sly,” Stallone contemplates the worthiness of his endeavors and whether the pursuit of approval from others justified the risks he took. With a career spanning decades and a legion of fans worldwide, Stallone’s determination to push himself to the limits raises important questions about the sacrifices artists make for their craft.

