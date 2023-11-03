Sylvester Stallone’s Memoir Documentary: Reflecting on a Legendary Career

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger may have had a heated rivalry in terms of box-office muscle, but when it comes to Netflix documentary memoirs, Schwarzenegger’s three-part documentary easily tops Stallone’s. While Stallone’s “Sly” offers some noteworthy revelations, it falls short in delivering a fresh perspective on the actor’s life and career.

The documentary primarily revolves around Stallone, with a significant portion devoted to his personal anecdotes and tired insights. We learn about his troubled relationship with his abusive father, his frustration with the limited roles he was offered, and his decision to turn down a lucrative offer to star in “Rocky” because the studio wasn’t on board. While these stories hold some interest, they overshadow the broader context of Stallone’s filmography in the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s.

Yes, “Rocky” changed Stallone’s life overnight, launching him to stardom, but it’s important to remember that he also faced failures like “F.I.S.T.” and “Paradise Alley.” It was in the franchise business, with the “Rocky” and “Rambo” movies, where Stallone found his footing and continued to make sequels that brought in both critical acclaim and profits.

Director Thomas Zimny aims to humanize Stallone and present a wiser and more reflective version of the actor. The documentary touches on Stallone’s later-in-life realization about the importance of family and briefly delves into the tragic death of his son, Sage. However, there is an imbalance in perspective, hindering the film’s ability to provide a comprehensive understanding of Stallone’s impact on the film industry.

Compared to other nostalgic documentaries of recent years, such as “Arnold” and “Val,” “Sly” falls short in contextualizing Stallone’s filmography within the broader cultural and historical contexts of the time. This lack of depth makes the documentary feel more like a licensed product rather than a well-rounded exploration of Stallone’s legacy.

While “Sly” serves as a pop-culture record and appeals to fans of Stallone’s work, it fails to deliver the depth and insight that would make it a standout documentary in the genre. Nevertheless, it’s worth a watch for admirers of the iconic actor.

