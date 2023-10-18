Netflix Unveils Trailer for Documentary on Sylvester Stallone’s 50-Year Career

Netflix has recently released a trailer for its upcoming documentary titled “Sly,” which showcases the remarkable 50-year career of Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone. The retrospective documentary, directed Thom Zimny, offers an intimate look at Stallone’s journey as an actor, writer, director, and producer, featuring highlights from his iconic films, including “Rocky,” “Rambo,” and “The Expendables.”

The trailer emphasizes Stallone’s unlikely rise to stardom, with the 77-year-old actor reflecting on his early days in Hollywood. In the face of rejection, Stallone found encouragement and persisted, eventually carving out a successful career. The documentary delves into his inspirational underdog-story and explores the indelible characters he has brought to life on the silver screen.

In addition to his professional achievements, the documentary also sheds light on Stallone’s personal struggles and the challenges of balancing work and family. Stallone openly discusses the sacrifices he made as a filmmaker and the impact it had on his family. Reflecting on this, he expresses the realization that family is what truly matters.

Last year, Stallone shared his life and career journey in a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter. This documentary serves as a visual accompaniment to that in-depth conversation, offering fans a deeper understanding of the man behind the legendary characters he has portrayed.

“Sly” follows the recent release of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s self-titled documentary, “Arnold,” which also premiered on Netflix. Both projects highlight the enduring legacies of two Hollywood icons and give viewers an inside look into their respective careers.

The documentary made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and is set to be released globally on Netflix on November 3rd.

