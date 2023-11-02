New Netflix Documentary Reveals Sylvester Stallone’s Harrowing Childhood

In a brand-new Netflix documentary set to premiere tomorrow, the world-famous actor Sylvester Stallone delves into the dark reality of his childhood: the severe physical abuse inflicted upon him his father. Directed Thom Zimny, renowned for his collaboration with Bruce Springsteen on concert films, this documentary sheds light on Stallone’s traumatic past and the lasting impact it had on his life.

As the documentary unfolds, Stallone, now 77 years old, paints a vivid picture of his adolescence. He recounts a chilling incident where his father, Frank Stallone Sr., violently grabbed him the throat and flung him off a horse. At the tender age of 13, Stallone was an aspiring polo player on the verge of national recognition. However, the growing success did not sit well with his father, leading to this shocking outburst of rage.

Opening up about his father’s abuse, Stallone shares, “I was raised a very physical father. So I was no stranger to serious pain. I think it just became, ‘I’m not going to break.’ No matter what he did, ‘I’m not going to break.'”

Interestingly, Stallone reveals that his father’s anger and physical aggression served as inspiration for one of his most iconic film roles. Channeling his personal experiences, Stallone drew upon his father’s volatile nature to bring the character of Rambo to life in the 1982 action movie First Blood. He describes his father as a real-life embodiment of the relentless war veteran, with their conflicts often escalating to physical altercations.

While delving into Stallone’s past, the documentary unfortunately fails to address the allegations of violence directed towards Stallone himself. Over the years, he has faced accusations of rape from multiple women, denying all claims along with his legal team. Although the documentary briefly alludes to Stallone inheriting a certain “ferocity” from his father, it remains silent on the subject of the accusations leveled against him.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, it is imperative to seek help. The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers support 24/7, and they can be reached at 800-799-7233. Remember, you are not alone, and there are resources available to assist you through difficult times.

