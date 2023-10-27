A Controversial Incident at Sylvan Lake Bar Leads to Suspension from Council for Town Councillor

In a recent incident that has sparked controversy in Sylvan Lake, town councillor Kjeryn Dakin has been suspended from council boards, committees, and conferences for failing to complete the sanctions imposed upon her. The suspension comes after allegations of assault were made against Dakin Tyler Braun, a resident of Sylvan Lake.

According to Braun’s Facebook post, he claims to have been physically assaulted Dakin at her bar, Bukwildz. He alleges that she repeatedly harassed him, grabbed him the shirt, and slapped him across the face. Braun also mentioned that Dakin threatened to harm him if he touched her face again.

The post quickly gained attention on social media, with over 400 reactions, 444 shares, and 723 comments. Although Dakin shut down her Facebook account, screenshots of her alleged counter-remarks were shared and discussed Facebook users. In one comment, Dakin denies Braun’s claims, stating that it was hardly a slap and accusing him of being rude.

Dakin later acknowledged Braun’s accusations in a post on her own account, expressing the pressure she faces as a town councillor and the hate she has received in that position. She admitted to reacting in a way she wouldn’t normally and attributed it to exhaustion.

The incident prompted members of the Lake Nation community Facebook page to plan a show of support for Dakin at a council meeting. However, the RCMP received a report from Braun on May 22, and Dakin was subsequently arrested and charged with assault. She has been released, with her next court appearance scheduled for November 1.

Mayor Megan Hanson confirmed that the town does not yet have the cost of the investigation into the incident. No other investigations have been conducted since the current council took office.

This incident has generated significant debate within the Sylvan Lake community, raising questions about the behavior and accountability of elected officials. The suspension of Dakin from council activities underscores the seriousness of the allegations and the need for a fair and unbiased investigation into the matter.

