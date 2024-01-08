Sydney Sweeney Enjoys Australian Getaway and Receives Praise from Co-Star

Popular actress Sydney Sweeney recently took to Instagram to share her exciting Australian getaway with her fans. The 29-year-old Euphoria star posted a picture of herself in a stunning black bikini, showcasing her enviable figure. Sweeney, who has a massive following of 16.4 million on Instagram, also revealed that she has arrived in Australia in her Instagram story.

While Sweeney enjoys her time in Australia, she has been making headlines in the country following the release of the Sydney-based romantic comedy “Anyone But You”. The film, which premiered in theaters on December 26, 2023, has garnered attention not only for its entertaining storyline but also for the on-screen chemistry between Sweeney and her co-star Glenn Powell.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, Powell praised Sweeney for her decision to utilize their “authentic chemistry” to attract audiences to the film. He commended Sweeney for her intelligence and applauded their collaboration on the project. However, Powell clarified that their connection was purely professional and that they are not dating in real life.

Powell also shared his personal struggle during the promotional tour for the film, as he was going through a breakup with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris. He acknowledged that Sweeney, being in a committed and happy relationship with her real-life partner Jonathon Davino, found it easier to immerse herself in their characters’ relationship.

“Anyone But You” is not only a successful project for Sweeney as an actress but also as a co-producer. The romantic comedy was co-produced Sweeney and Davino, further showcasing their creativity and talent as a team.

As Sweeney enjoys her time in Australia and continues to make waves in the entertainment industry, fans eagerly anticipate her future projects and the dynamic performances she consistently delivers.