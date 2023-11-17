Fraudulent Rental Scam Uncovered: Man Arrested for Alleged Social Media Scam

Police have apprehended a man accused of orchestrating an elaborate rental scam that defrauded potential renters of over $60,000. NSW Police launched an investigation into the alleged scam in May after numerous reports were filed tenants who paid rental bonds for properties advertised on social media platforms. The accused, a 35-year-old man, was arrested outside a business on Merrylands Road in Merrylands and subsequently taken into custody at Granville police station.

The incidents, which are believed to have taken place between February 2022 and last month, involved advertisements for residential properties located in Liverpool, Wentworthville, Auburn, Parramatta, and Bondi. Detectives carried out a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in Rhodes, where various electronic devices, documentation, and other items were seized for forensic examination.

Charges filed against the man include publishing false or misleading material to obtain an advantage, dishonestly obtaining financial advantage deception, dealing with the proceeds of crime, and possessing identity information to commit an indictable offense. In total, he faces 34 charges related to his alleged involvement in the rental scam.

The accused appeared before Parramatta Local Court and was granted bail on the condition that he refrains from committing any further criminal offenses. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 18.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What was the nature of the rental scam?

The rental scam involved the accused advertising properties for rent on social media platforms, accepting rental bonds from prospective tenants, and then failing to provide the promised accommodation.

Which areas were affected the scam?

The alleged incidents took place in Liverpool, Wentworthville, Auburn, Parramatta, and Bondi.

What charges has the accused man faced?

The accused has been charged with 34 offenses, including publishing false or misleading material, obtaining financial advantage deception, dealing with the proceeds of crime, and possessing identity information to commit an indictable offense.

Where was the man arrested?

The man was apprehended outside a business on Merrylands Road, Merrylands.

When is the next court appearance for the accused?

The accused is scheduled to appear before Parramatta Local Court on January 18.