Gaming Presents the Greatest Opportunity for Brands to Connect with Generation Z Audience

Gaming has emerged as an innovative space and offers the greatest potential for brands to connect with the Generation Z audience, according to Alice Almeida, head of data, research, and insights at TotallyAwesome. Speaking at SXSW Sydney, Almeida emphasized the importance of brands being present in the gaming industry to stay ahead of the curve. She compared the current conversation to the one she had 20 years ago about convincing brands to go online.

Almeida highlighted the fact that 93% of kids and teens are engaged in gaming, making it a social platform as influential as TikTok for this generation. Paediatric psychologist and brand consultant, Amanda Abel, added that brands that capture the attention of Generation Z now are more likely to retain their loyalty and engagement in the long term. Even brands that are not traditionally focused on younger audiences can benefit from marketing in the gaming space, as it can excite and engage this demographic.

Harry Kaloyirou, product director at Dept, emphasized the unique intersection of branding and games, particularly with the growing popularity of games like Fortnite and Roblox among Gen Z. Almeida added that the gaming space is relatively untapped brands, making any brand presence on gaming platforms highly impactful.

To navigate this space successfully, Nico King, ECD at Chaos Theory Games, advocated for involving experts and influencers from the gaming community to avoid missteps. Gaming creators and streamers can provide valuable insights and help ensure that brand initiatives resonate with the target audience.

In conclusion, gaming presents an exceptional opportunity for brands to connect with Generation Z consumers. By leveraging the power and reach of gaming platforms, brands can establish long-term loyalty and engagement with this influential demographic.

