Netflix Announces Anime Adaptation of Onimusha

Netflix has quietly revealed its plans to create an anime adaptation of the cult classic hack-and-slash series, Onimusha. While the new adaptation, set to be released on November 2nd, may not directly follow the storyline of the console titles, it promises to capture the same stylish flair and samurai action that made the franchise popular twenty years ago.

Based on the real-life swordsman and strategist, Miyamoto Musashi, Onimusha takes place during the early Edo Period, where peace is shattered invading demons. Musashi, armed with the mystical Oni Gauntlet, is tasked with eliminating the imminent threat while protecting his loved ones.

The early previews of Onimusha are impressive, showcasing the same level of quality seen in other successful adaptations such as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Arcane. With the involvement of renowned director Takashi Miike, as well as Shinya Sugai and animation studio Sublimation, this anime has all the ingredients to become a standout addition to many top-10 lists the end of the year.

Furthermore, fans of classic Japanese cinema will be delighted to know that Musashi is modeled after the legendary actor, Toshiro Mifune. Mifune, known for his collaborations with Akira Kurosawa and his roles in iconic films like Seven Samurai and Rashomon, adds an extra layer of authenticity to the character.

If you’re an anime enthusiast, make sure to keep an eye out for Onimusha when it debuts. In the meantime, explore the best anime selections for 2023, and enhance your watchlist with Netflix’s top-rated shows and movies.

