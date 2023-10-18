Swisscom Introduces Upgraded Blue TV Experience with New STB and Super-Aggregation

Swisscom, the leading telecom provider in Switzerland, is launching a major upgrade to its blue TV experience. The upgrade includes a new set-top box (STB), which offers a range of new features and functionalities to enhance the viewing experience for consumers.

One of the key features of the new blue TV experience is the integration of the full-flavor Android TV universe. Customers who sign in with their Google account will have access to all Android TV services, including thousands of Smart TV apps from various categories such as streaming, social media, gaming, news, and education. The new STB can now be personalized with favorite apps, making it a fitness coach, music player, or even a game console.

In addition to the Android TV integration, Swisscom has partnered with Disney+ to offer its customers a discounted hard bundle called blue Max. The bundle combines Disney+, Paramount+, Sky Cinema, and blue Max at a price of CHF 24.90 per month, representing a savings of over 35% compared to individual subscriptions. Swisscom customers can now easily combine different streaming services to access a wide range of content.

Furthermore, Swisscom has introduced a consumer console that allows customers to manage their streaming subscriptions. Customers can now view all the streaming services they subscribe to and receive notifications about attractive deals. They can add or remove services with just a few clicks, and all streaming services will be charged on their Swisscom bill. This integrated billing and subscription management feature makes Swisscom one of the first pay TV operators to offer such convenience to its customers.

The new blue TV box is also more environmentally friendly, as it is made of almost two-thirds recycled plastic, and the packaging is completely plastic-free. The box is smaller in size and 35% more energy-efficient compared to its predecessor.

With this upgrade, Swisscom has demonstrated its commitment to enhancing the pay TV experience for its customers. By offering a range of features such as super-aggregation, super-bundling, and consumer subscription management, Swisscom aims to be the go-to content discovery agent for its customers in the era of streaming services.

Definitions:

– STB: Set-top box

– UX: User experience

– CHF: Swiss Francs

– USD: United States Dollars

– EUR: Euros