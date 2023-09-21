Swiggy Users Report Being Charged Extra on Total Order Amount

Several users on social media platform X have reported that food delivery service Swiggy charged extra on the total order amount a few rupees. The issue was first brought to light a user with the handle ‘Kingslyj’, who noticed that all recent Swiggy transactions were for whole figures despite the taxes charged not being whole figures. According to the user’s calculation, he was charged Rs 3.09 extra per order.

Shortly after, other users shared screenshots of their orders where the final amount allegedly exceeded the actual total provided in the breakdown. A verification conducted this reporter also found that the total amounted to 320.08 but was charged Rs 323.

Customers who reached out to Swiggy’s customer support seeking an explanation reportedly received responses claiming that their bills were correct. However, Swiggy issued a statement to CNBC-TV18, stating that no customers had been overcharged and they had paid the correct amount. The company attributed the issue to a technical bug, which has now been fixed.

The bug was identified on the order history page, particularly with orders that had discounts applied. Customers noticed incorrect discount amounts in their order history, with discrepancies between the displayed discount and the actual deduction made during order placement. Swiggy clarified that customers had paid the correct amount despite the discrepancy.

While users have expressed their frustration with the extra charges, Swiggy assures its customers that the bug has been resolved and that they continue to deliver thousands of orders every minute.

