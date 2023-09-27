Did Taylor Swift Put Travis Kelce on the Map? Fans Debate the Influence of Celebrity Relationships

There has been much speculation and debate surrounding the rumored relationship between pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce. While it’s unclear whether the two are actually dating, their connection has sparked a conversation about the influence of celebrity relationships and who truly gains fame from such associations.

The saga began when Kelce shared on a podcast that he had tried, unsuccessfully, to give Swift his number. He later invited her to watch him play at Arrowhead Stadium, and she showed up, causing a frenzy on the internet. Swift’s fans, known as Swifties, have since been playfully pranking football enthusiasts claiming that she is the reason for Kelce’s fame.

Videos on TikTok show people’s reactions to these claims, ranging from shock to laughter. One user even had a sit-down conversation with her husband, insisting that Swift had put Kelce on the map and would help skyrocket his career. This sparked disbelief from her husband, who pointed out Kelce’s impressive accomplishments as a two-time Super Bowl winner and eight-time Pro Bowl winner.

Even influencers and celebrities joined in on the prank. Identical twins Brooklyn and Bailey McKnight jokingly told their dad that Kelce had gained fame thanks to Swift, to which he laughed off. Another TikTok user, Maija Isabella Davis, shared her own experience of triggering her husband asserting that Swift was responsible for Kelce’s success.

The debate reached even wider audiences when TODAY’s Craig Melvin and NFL player Jason Kelce, Travis’ brother, weighed in. Melvin expressed annoyance on behalf of Travis Kelce, stating that he was already one of the best tight ends in NFL history and didn’t need Swift’s influence. Meanwhile, Jason Kelce playfully asked his brother how it felt to finally be put on the map Taylor Swift during their podcast episode.

While the true extent of Swift’s influence on Kelce’s fame is up for debate, it’s clear that their rumored relationship has caused a stir and got people talking. Whether a celebrity relationship can truly make or break someone’s career is a subject of ongoing discussion.

